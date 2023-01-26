Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for January 26, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Deal

Lawn Boy
$2.99 Lawn Boy by Jonathan Evison
Get This Deal
The Age of Witches
$2.99 The Age of Witches by Louisa Morgan
Get This Deal
The Women of Troy
$1.99 The Women of Troy by Pat Barker
Get This Deal
Don't Cry for Me
$2.99 Don't Cry for Me by Daniel Black
Get This Deal
Shutter
$6.99 Shutter by Ramona Emerson
Get This Deal
March Sisters
$1.99 March Sisters by Kate Bolick, Jenny Zhang, Carmen Maria Machado & Jane Smiley
Get This Deal
If I Had Your Face
$1.99 If I Had Your Face by Frances Cha
Get This Deal
The Bird King
$1.99 The Bird King by G. Willow Wilson
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

Now Is Not The Time to Panic
$4.99 Now Is Not The Time to Panic by Kevin Wilson
Get This Deal
A Merry Little Meet Cute
$4.99 A Merry Little Meet Cute by Julie Murphy and Sierra Simone
Get This Deal
Written in Bone
$1.99 Written in Bone by Sue Black
Get This Deal
The First Fifteen Lives of Harry August
$2.99 The First Fifteen Lives of Harry August by Claire North
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

Booked on a Feeling
$1.99 Booked on a Feeling by Jayci Lee
Get This Deal
Hex Life
$1.99 Hex Life by Christopher Golden and Rachel Autumn Deering (eds)
Get This Deal
Devotions: The Selected Poems of Mary Oliver
$1.99 Devotions: The Selected Poems of Mary Oliver by Mary Oliver
Get This Deal
Erotic Stories for Punjabi Widows
$1.99 Erotic Stories for Punjabi Widows by Balli Kaur Jaswal 
Get This Deal