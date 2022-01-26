Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for January 26, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Deals

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

Previous Daily Deals

Master of Poisons by Andrea Hairston for $2.99

First Love, Take Two by Sajni Patel for $2.99

Claire Dewitt And The City Of The Dead by Sara Gran for $2.99

Black Sunday by Tola Rotimi Abraham for $1.99

Death by Dumpling by Vivien Chien for $2.99

How to Marry Keanu Reeves in 90 Days by K.M. Jackson for $2.99

Here Comes the Sun by Nicole Dennis-Benn for $2.99

Emergency Skin by N. K. Jemisin for $1.99

L.A. Weather by María Amparo Escandón for $2.99

Feral Creatures by Kira Jane Buxton for $2.99

My Life as an Ice Cream Sandwich by Ibi Zoboi for $2.99

Tell the Machine Goodnight by Katie Williams for $4.99

Kitchen by Banana Yoshimoto for $1.99

Binti by Nnedi Okorafor for $1.99

Human Acts by Han Kang for $4.99

The Book of Essie by Meghan Maclean Weir for $4.99

A Rogue by Any Other Name by Sarah MacLean for $1.99

Dead Until Dark by Charlaine Harris for $1.99

Sistersong by Lucy Holland for $4.99

The Final Revival of Opal & Nev by Dawnie Walton for $6.99

The Affair of the Mysterious Letter by Alexis Hall for $4.99

All That Remains by Sue Black for $2.99

Mirage by Somaiya Daud for $2.99

Miss Benson's Beetle by Rachel Joyce for $4.99

Sophia Khan Is Not Obliged by Ayisha Malik for $0.99

Three Perfect Liars by Heidi Perks for $1.99