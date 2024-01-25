Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for January 25, 2024 Deals Jan 25, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $1.99 You Feel It Just Below the Ribs by Jeffrey Canor, Janina Matthewson Get This Deal $2.99 The Witch King by H.E. Edgmon Get This Deal $6.99 Let Us Descend by Jesmyn Ward Get This Deal $7.99 The List by Yomi Adegoke Get This Deal $1.99 Kaikeyi by Vaishnavi Patel Get This Deal $1.99 Stardust by Neil Gaiman Get This Deal $1.99 The Black Count by Tom Reiss Get This Deal $4.99 A Closed and Common Orbit by Becky Chambers Get This Deal $5.99 Vengeful by V.E. Schwab Get This Deal $2.99 Island Beneath the Sea by Isabel Allende Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $2.99 Dreams Lie Beneath by Rebecca Ross Get This Deal $1.99 Aesthetica by Allie Rowbottom Get This Deal $1.99 Nettle & Bone by T. Kingfisher Get This Deal $2.99 What Kind of Mother by Clay McLeod Chapman Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $1.99 A Treacherous Curse by Deanna Raybourn Get This Deal $4.99 The Other Americans by Laila Lalami Get This Deal $4.99 Ink Blood Sister Scribe by Emma Törzs Get This Deal $6.99 Hell Bent by Leigh Bardugo Get This Deal You Might Also Like 8 Gothic Science Fiction Novels That Will Chill and Thrill You The Worst Dead-End Questions to Ask in Book Club What is Going On With the 2023 Hugo Awards? 25 Books to Read in 2024 The Most Influential Fantasy Books of the 1980s The Best New Book Releases Out January 23, 2024