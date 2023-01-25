Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for January 25, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Deal

Now Is Not The Time to Panic
$4.99 Now Is Not The Time to Panic by Kevin Wilson
A Master of Djinn
$2.99 A Master of Djinn by P. Djèlí Clark 
A Merry Little Meet Cute
$4.99 A Merry Little Meet Cute by Julie Murphy and Sierra Simone
The Chosen and The Beautiful
$2.99 The Chosen and The Beautiful by Nghi Vo 
We Are Not Broken
$2.99 We Are Not Broken by George M Johnson 
The Blacktongue Thief
$2.99 The Blacktongue Thief by Christopher Buehlman
Dare Me
$2.99 Dare Me by Megan Abbott 
Beat The Devils
$2.99 Beat The Devils by Josh Weiss 
Antoinette's Sister
$2.99 Antoinette's Sister by Diana Giovinazzo 
The Dating Playbook
$2.99 The Dating Playbook by Farrah Rochon
The Light Pirate
$5.99 The Light Pirate by Lily Brooks-Dalton
Little and Lion
$2.99 Little and Lion by Brandy Colbert
The Dime
$2.99 The Dime by Kathleen Kent
Would I Lie To You?
$2.99 Would I Lie To You? by Aliya Ali-Afzal
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

The First Fifteen Lives of Harry August
$2.99 The First Fifteen Lives of Harry August by Claire North
The Unbroken
$2.99 The Unbroken by C. L. Clark
Written in Bone
$1.99 Written in Bone by Sue Black
Devotions: The Selected Poems of Mary Oliver
$1.99 Devotions: The Selected Poems of Mary Oliver by Mary Oliver
Previous Daily Deals

Hex Life
$1.99 Hex Life by Christopher Golden and Rachel Autumn Deering (eds)
Erotic Stories for Punjabi Widows
$1.99 Erotic Stories for Punjabi Widows by Balli Kaur Jaswal 
Tell Me An Ending
$1.99 Tell Me An Ending by Jo Harkin
Booked on a Feeling
$1.99 Booked on a Feeling by Jayci Lee
