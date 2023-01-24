Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for January 24, 2023

Today's Featured Deal

Devotions: The Selected Poems of Mary Oliver
$1.99 Devotions: The Selected Poems of Mary Oliver by Mary Oliver
The Unbroken
$2.99 The Unbroken by C. L. Clark
The Steampunk Bible
$3.99 The Steampunk Bible by Jeff VanderMeer
Tales of India
$2.99 Tales of India by Svabhu Kohli and Viplov Singh
Luck of the Titanic
$2.99 Luck of the Titanic by Stacey Lee
Written in Bone
$1.99 Written in Bone by Sue Black
Hope Never Dies: An Obama Biden Mystery
$1.99 Hope Never Dies: An Obama Biden Mystery by Andrew Shaffer
The First Fifteen Lives of Harry August
$2.99 The First Fifteen Lives of Harry August by Claire North
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

Hex Life
$1.99 Hex Life by Christopher Golden and Rachel Autumn Deering (eds)
Erotic Stories for Punjabi Widows
$1.99 Erotic Stories for Punjabi Widows by Balli Kaur Jaswal 
Tell Me An Ending
$1.99 Tell Me An Ending by Jo Harkin
The House Party
$2.99 The House Party by Rita Cameron
Previous Daily Deals

Booked on a Feeling
$1.99 Booked on a Feeling by Jayci Lee
Thank You for Listening
$2.99 Thank You for Listening by Julia Whelan
The Trials of Phillis Wheatley
$1.99 The Trials of Phillis Wheatley by Henry Louis Gates, Jr.
The Glass Castle
$1.99 The Glass Castle by Jeannette Walls
