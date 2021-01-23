Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for January 23, 2021
Today's Featured Deals
In case you missed yesterday's most popular deals
Previous Daily Deals
Rosewater by Tade Thompson for $2.99
On the Come Up by Angie Thomas for $2.99
Dear Haiti, Love Alaine by Maika Moulite, Maritza Moulite for $1.99
Men We Reaped by Jesmyn Ward for $3.99
How Long 'til Black Future Month? by N.K. Jemisin for $2.99
On the Come Up by Angie Thomas for $2.99
The Falcon Thief by Joshua Hammer for $3.99
Our Time Is Now by Stacey Abrams for $3.99
A Song Below Water by Bethany C. Morrow for $2.99
Girl, Woman, Other by Bernardine Evaristo for $1.99
Freshwater by Akwaeke Emezi for $1.99
A House is a Body by Shruti Swamy for $1.99
Between Shades of Gray by Ruta Sepetys for $2.99
Black Wings Beating by Alex London for $2.99
Hope Never Dies by Andrew Shaffer for $2.99
The Thousandth Floor by Katharine McGee for $1.99
Lady in the Lake by Laura Lippman for $2.99
The Queen of the Tearling by Erika Johansen for $1.99
The Round House by Louise Erdrich for $2.99
The Sorcerer of the Wildeeps by Kai Ashante Wilson for $2.99
Beautiful Creatures by Kami Garcia for $1.99
Wandering in Strange Lands by Morgan Jerkins for $2.99
The Psychology of Time Travel by Kate Mascarenhas for $1.99
The Autobiography of Eleanor Roosevelt by Eleanor Roosevelt for $1.99
Jade City by Fonda Lee for $2.99
Winter Counts by David Heska Wanbli Weiden for $3.99
The Black Tides of Heaven by Neon Yang for $2.99
Gods of Jade and Shadow by Silvia Moreno-Garcia by $4.99
The Traitor Baru Cormorant by Seth Dickinson for $2.99
Magpie Murders by Anthony Horowitz for $3.99
Sabriel by Garth Nix for $1.99
The Star Touched Queen by Roshani Chokshi for $2.99
The Sympathizer by Viet Thanh Nguyen for $1.99
Fate of the Fallen by Kel Kade for $2.99