Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for January 22, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Deal

Those Who Wish Me Dead
$1.99 Those Who Wish Me Dead by Michael Koryta
Outline
$3.99 Outline by Rachel Cusk
So We Meet Again
$1.99 So We Meet Again by Suzanne Park
The Missing American
$2.99 The Missing American by Kwei Quartey
Once We Were Brothers
$3.99 Once We Were Brothers by Ronald H. Balson
The Trials of Phillis Wheatley
$1.99 The Trials of Phillis Wheatley by Henry Louis Gates, Jr.
Romanov
$1.99 Romanov by Nadine Brandes
Inheriting Edith
$1.99 Inheriting Edith by Zoe Fishman
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

Death on Gokumon Island
$1.99 Death on Gokumon Island by Seishi Yokomizo
Notorious
$3.99 Notorious by Allison Brennan
Black Ice
$1.99 Black Ice by Anne Stuart
A Spot of Trouble
$1.99 A Spot of Trouble by Teri Wilson
Previous Daily Deals

We Sold Our Souls
$2.99 We Sold Our Souls by Grady Hendrix
Battle of the Linguist Mages
$2.99 Battle of the Linguist Mages by Scotto Moore
Thank You for Listening
$2.99 Thank You for Listening by Julia Whelan
Sense and Second-Degree Murder
$2.99 Sense and Second-Degree Murder by Tirzah Price
