Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for January 22, 2021

Yen Press Today's edition of Daily Deals is sponsored by Yen Press.

Today's Featured Deals

In case you missed yesterday's most popular deals

Previous Daily Deals

Dear Haiti, Love Alaine by Maika Moulite, Maritza Moulite for $1.99

Men We Reaped by Jesmyn Ward for $3.99

How Long 'til Black Future Month? by N.K. Jemisin for $2.99

On the Come Up by Angie Thomas for $2.99

The Falcon Thief by Joshua Hammer for $3.99

Our Time Is Now by Stacey Abrams for $3.99

A Song Below Water by Bethany C. Morrow for $2.99

Girl, Woman, Other by Bernardine Evaristo for $1.99

Freshwater by Akwaeke Emezi for $1.99

A House is a Body by Shruti Swamy for $1.99

Between Shades of Gray by Ruta Sepetys for $2.99

Black Wings Beating by Alex London for $2.99

Hope Never Dies by Andrew Shaffer for $2.99

The Thousandth Floor by Katharine McGee for $1.99

Lady in the Lake by Laura Lippman for $2.99

The Queen of the Tearling by Erika Johansen for $1.99

The Round House by Louise Erdrich for $2.99

The Sorcerer of the Wildeeps by Kai Ashante Wilson for $2.99

Beautiful Creatures by Kami Garcia for $1.99

Wandering in Strange Lands by Morgan Jerkins for $2.99

The Psychology of Time Travel by Kate Mascarenhas for $1.99

The Autobiography of Eleanor Roosevelt by Eleanor Roosevelt for $1.99

Jade City by Fonda Lee for $2.99

Winter Counts by David Heska Wanbli Weiden for $3.99

The Black Tides of Heaven by Neon Yang for $2.99

Gods of Jade and Shadow by Silvia Moreno-Garcia by $4.99

The Traitor Baru Cormorant by Seth Dickinson for $2.99

Magpie Murders by Anthony Horowitz for $3.99

Sabriel by Garth Nix for $1.99

The Star Touched Queen by Roshani Chokshi for $2.99

The Sympathizer by Viet Thanh Nguyen for $1.99

Fate of the Fallen by Kel Kade for $2.99