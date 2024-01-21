Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for January 21, 2024 Deals Jan 21, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $1.99 Trust Exercise by Susan Choi Get This Deal $1.99 Things We Lost in the Fire by Mariana Enriquez Get This Deal $1.99 One Blood by Denene Miller Get This Deal $2.99 Turn of Mind by Alice LaPlante Get This Deal $2.99 The Happy Life of Isadora Bentley by Courtney Walsh Get This Deal $1.99 Wylding Hall by Elizabeth Hand Get This Deal $1.99 Behind the Mountains by Edwidge Danticat Get This Deal $2.99 We, the Drowned by Carsten Jensen Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $1.99 A Constellation of Vital Phenomena by Anthony Marra Get This Deal $3.99 The Shiver Series by Maggie Stiefvater Get This Deal $2.49 What Never Happened by Rachel Howzell Hall Get This Deal $1.99 One Dance with a Duke by Tessa Dare Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $1.99 Scorched Grace by Margot Douaihy Get This Deal $1.99 Maybe You Should Talk to Someone by Lori Gottlieb Get This Deal $2.99 Silence for the Dead by Simone St. James Get This Deal $1.99 The Deepest Map by Laura Trethewey Get This Deal You Might Also Like The 8 Best Nonfiction Books of 2023 That You Need To Read in 2024 The Best Book Club Books for 2024 Must-Read Historical Fiction Set in Italy The 9 Best Horror Novels of 2023 The 10 Absolute Best Science Fiction Books of 2023 Best Mysteries & Thrillers of 2023