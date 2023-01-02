Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for January 2, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Deals

Anatomy: A Love Story
$2.99 Anatomy: A Love Story by Dana Schwartz
Within These Wicked Walls
$2.99 Within These Wicked Walls by Lauren Blackwood
The Bone Shard Daughter
$2.99 The Bone Shard Daughter by Andrea Stewart
You're Not Listening
$2.99 You're Not Listening by Kate Murphy
The Death of Vivek Oji
$1.99 The Death of Vivek Oji by Akwaeke Emezi
Hex Appeal
$0.99 Hex Appeal by Kate Johnson
The Department of Rare Books and Special Collections
$1.99 The Department of Rare Books and Special Collections by Eva Jurczyk
Infomocracy
$2.99 Infomocracy by Malka Older
Sometimes I Trip On How Happy We Could Be
$2.99 Sometimes I Trip On How Happy We Could Be by Nichole Perkins
Bright Burning Stars
$1.99 Bright Burning Stars by A.K. Small
The Push
$1.99 The Push by Ashley Audrain
We Lie Here
$1.99 We Lie Here by Rachel Howzell Hall
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

Where the Drowned Girls Go
$2.99 Where the Drowned Girls Go by Seanan McGuire
The Resting Place
$2.99 The Resting Place by Camilla Sten
Even Greater Mistakes
$2.99 Even Greater Mistakes by Charlie Jane Anders
Funny Farm
$2.99 Funny Farm by Laurie Zaleski
Previous Daily Deals

Peril at the Exposition
$2.99 Peril at the Exposition by Nev March
The Thief
$1.99 The Thief by Megan Whalen Turner
How Beautiful We Were
$1.99 How Beautiful We Were by Imbolo Mbue
Rust in the Root
$2.99 Rust in the Root by Justina Ireland
