Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for January 2, 2021

Sourcebooks This edition of Daily Deals is sponsored by Sourcebooks

Today's Featured Deals

In case you missed yesterday's most popular deals

Previous Daily Deals

The Tattoist of Auschwitz by Heather Morris for $2.99

The Last Story of Mina Lee by Nancy Jooyoun Kim for $1.99

All the Light We Cannot See by Anthony Doerr for $2.99

Sharks in the Time of Saviors by Kawai Strong Washburn for $2.99

Inimations by Zadie Smith for $4.99

The Paris Hours by Alex George for $2.99

Know My Name by Chanell Miller for $4.99

Oona Out of Order by Margarita Montimore for $2.99

Red at the Bone by Jacqueline Woodson for $4.99

The Cactus League by Emily Nevens for $2.99

How to Cook Everything by Mark Bittman for $4.99

When No One is Watching by Alyssa Cole for $3.99

Yes No Maybe So by Becky Albertalli and Aisha Saeed for $2.99

The Alchemist by Paulo Coehlo for $3.99

Difficult Women by Roxane Gay for $2.99

Dragon Hoops by Gene Luen Yang for $2.99

Remembrance by Rita Woods for $2.99

The Eyre Affair: A Thursday Next Novel by Jasper Fforde for $1.99

Lakewood by Megan Giddings for $1.99

The Ballad of Black Tom by Victor LaValle for $3.99

We the Animals by Justin Torres for $1.20

The Hate U Give by Angie Thomas for $2.99

All Boys Aren't Blue by George M. Johnson for $2.99

Upright Women Wanted by Sarah Gailey for $2.99

The Black Flamingo by Dean Atta for $1.99

I'll Be the One by Lyla Lee for $2.99

Riot Baby by Tochi Onyebuchi for $2.99

American Gods by Neil Gaiman for $2.99

Motherless Brooklyn by Jonathan Lethem for $2.99

Blackfish City by Sam J. Miller for $1.99

The Word is Murder by Anthony Horowitz for $2.99

Deathless Divide by Justina Ireland for $2.99

The Labyrinth of the Spirits by Carlos Ruiz Zafon for $1.99

The Night Country by Melissa Albert for $2.99

Agent Running in the Field by John le Carré for $2.99

And Sometimes I Wonder About You by Walter Mosley for $1.99

How to Hide an Empire by Daniel Immerwahr for $2.99

Take a Hint, Dani Brown by Talia Hibbert for $2.99

Invisible by Stephen L. Carter for $2.99

Howl's Moving Castle by Diana Wynne Jones for $1.99

On a Red Station, Drifting by Aliette de Bodard for $2.99

Courage to Soar by Simone Biles for $1.99

Pizza Girl by Jean Kyoung Frazier for $1.99

The Great Gatsby by F. Scott Fitzgerald for $0.99

Timekeeper by Tara Sim for $1.99

Queen of the Conquered by Kacen Callender for $4.99

The Thirteenth Tale by Diane Setterfield for $1.99

Code Name: Lise by Larry Loftis for $1.99

Drive Your Plow Over the Bones of the Dead by Olga Tocarczuk for $1.99

Smash It! by Francina Simone for $2.99

The Invention of Nature by Andrea Wulf for $1.99

A Dead Djinn in Cairo by P. Djèlí Clark for $0.99

Little Siberia by Antti Tuomainen for $1.99

Speaking of Summer by Kalisha Buckhanon for $1.99

The Empress of Salt and Fortune by Nghi Vo for $3.99

The Silence of Bones by June Hur for $2.99

Sigh, Gone: A Misfit's Memoir of Great Books, Punk Rock, and the Fight to Fit In by Phuc Tran for $2.99

Sharks in the Time of Saviors by Kawai Strong Washburn for $2.99

All the Stars and Teeth by Adalyn Grace for $2.99

The Dragons, the Giant, the Women by Wayétu Moore for $2.99

Lobizona by Romina Garber for $2.99

The Midnight Lie by Marie Rutkoski for $2.99

Wonder Woman: Warbringer by Leigh Bardugo for $1.99

Egg & Spoon by Gregory Maguire for $0.99

Moving Forward by Karine Jean-Pierre for $2.99