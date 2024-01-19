Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for January 19, 2024

Today's Featured Book Deals

Obelisk Gate
$4.99 Obelisk Gate by N.K. Jemisin
Jade War
$3.99 Jade War by Fonda Lee
Ancillary Sword
$3.99 Ancillary Sword by Ann Leckie
Drunk on Love
$1.99 Drunk on Love by Jasmine Guillory
Scorched Grace
$1.99 Scorched Grace by Margot Douaihy
Intimacies
$2.99 Intimacies by Katie Kitamura
The Two Lives of Sara
$2.99 The Two Lives of Sara by Catherine Adel West
Maybe You Should Talk to Someone
$1.99 Maybe You Should Talk to Someone by Lori Gottlieb
The Red Garden
$1.99 The Red Garden by Alice Hoffman
A River Runs Through It
$3.99 A River Runs Through It by Norman MacLean
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

Silence for the Dead
$2.99 Silence for the Dead by Simone St. James
The Deepest Map
$1.99 The Deepest Map by Laura Trethewey
The Silent Companions
$2.99 The Silent Companions by Laura Purcell
The Starless Sea
$2.99 The Starless Sea by Erin Morgenstern
Previous Daily Deals

The Children of Red Peak
$4.99 The Children of Red Peak by Craig DiLouie
How To Catch A Queen
$1.99 How To Catch A Queen by Alyssa Cole
Penne Dreadful
$1.99 Penne Dreadful by Catherine Bruns
The God of Small Things
$1.99 The God of Small Things by Arundhati Roy
