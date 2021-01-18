Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for January 18, 2021

Saga Press, publisher of The Russian Cage by Charlaine Harris.
Today's edition of Daily Deals is sponsored by Saga Press, publisher of The Russian Cage by Charlaine Harris.

Today's Featured Deals

Our Time Is Now
$3.99Our Time Is Now by Stacey Abrams
Get This Deal
Girl, Woman, Other
$1.99Girl, Woman, Other by Bernardine Evaristo
Get This Deal
A Song Below Water
$2.99A Song Below Water by Bethany C. Morrow
Get This Deal
Freshwater
$1.99Freshwater by Akwaeke Emezi
Get This Deal

In case you missed yesterday's most popular deals

The Jane Austen Society
$2.99The Jane Austen Society by Natalie Jenner
Get This Deal
A House is a Body
$1.99A House is a Body by Shruti Swamy
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

The Deep by Alms Katsu for $2.99

Between Shades of Gray by Ruta Sepetys for $2.99

Black Wings Beating by Alex London for $2.99

Never Let Me Go by Kazuo Ishiguro for $1.99

Hope Never Dies by Andrew Shaffer for $2.99

The Thousandth Floor by Katharine McGee for $1.99

The Night Country by Melissa Albert for $2.99

Lady in the Lake by Laura Lippman for $2.99

The Queen of the Tearling by Erika Johansen for $1.99

The Round House by Louise Erdrich for $2.99

The Sorcerer of the Wildeeps by Kai Ashante Wilson for $2.99

Beautiful Creatures by Kami Garcia for $1.99

Wandering in Strange Lands by Morgan Jerkins for $2.99

The Psychology of Time Travel by Kate Mascarenhas for $1.99

The Autobiography of Eleanor Roosevelt by Eleanor Roosevelt for $1.99

Jade City by Fonda Lee for $2.99

The Immortalists by Chloe Brown for $1.99

Winter Counts by David Heska Wanbli Weiden for $3.99

The Black Tides of Heaven by Neon Yang for $2.99

Gods of Jade and Shadow by Silvia Moreno-Garcia by $4.99

The Traitor Baru Cormorant by Seth Dickinson for $2.99

Magpie Murders by Anthony Horowitz for $3.99

Sabriel by Garth Nix for $1.99

The Star Touched Queen by Roshani Chokshi for $2.99

The Sympathizer by Viet Thanh Nguyen for $1.99

Fate of the Fallen by Kel Kade for $2.99

Enter to win a $250 gift card to Barnes and Noble!
Start an Audiobooks.com Free Trial and listen to all your faves!