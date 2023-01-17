Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for January 17, 2023

Today's Featured Deal

If Cats Disappeared from the World
$2.99 If Cats Disappeared from the World by Genki Kawamura
The Inheritance of Loss
$1.99 The Inheritance of Loss by Kiran Desai
Thank You for Listening
$2.99 Thank You for Listening by Julia Whelan
The Lost City of the Monkey God
$2.99 The Lost City of the Monkey God by Douglas Preston
Build Your House Around My Body
$1.99 Build Your House Around My Body by Violet Kupersmith
Sense and Second-Degree Murder
$2.99 Sense and Second-Degree Murder by Tirzah Price
We Sold Our Souls
$2.99 We Sold Our Souls by Grady Hendrix
An Unorthodox Match
$2.99 An Unorthodox Match by Naomi Ragen
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

Battle of the Linguist Mages
$2.99 Battle of the Linguist Mages by Scotto Moore 
Horrorstor
$2.99 Horrorstor by Grady Hendrix 
Hall of Smoke
$1.99 Hall of Smoke by H.M. Long 
Frankenstein In Baghdad
$4.99 Frankenstein In Baghdad by Ahmed Saadawi
Previous Daily Deals

The Women Could Fly
$2.99 The Women Could Fly by Megan Giddings
The Librarian of Crooked Lane
$2.99 The Librarian of Crooked Lane by C.J. Archer
Four Hundred Souls
$2.99 Four Hundred Souls by Ibram X. Kendi and Keisha N. Blain
The Book of M
$1.99 The Book of M by Peng Shepherd
