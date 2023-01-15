Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for January 15, 2023 Deals Jan 15, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Deal $2.99 The Cutting Season by Attica Locke Get This Deal $3.99 Year One by Nora Roberts Get This Deal $3.99 The Traitor Baru Cormorant by Seth Dickinson Get This Deal $1.99 After the Flood by Kassandra Montag Get This Deal $1.99 Love, Chai, and Other Four-Letter Words by Annika Sharma Get This Deal $2.99 If She Wakes by Michael Koryta Get This Deal $0.99 Rules for a Lady by Jade Lee Get This Deal $2.99 Empire of Deception by Dean Jobb Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals $1.99 The English Spy by Daniel Silva Get This Deal $5.99 Last to Die by Tess Gerritsen Get This Deal $1.99 Little Beach Street Bakery by Jenny Colgan Get This Deal $1.99 Two Steps Forward by Graeme Simsion and Anne Buist Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $2.99 The Book Eaters by Sunyi Dean Get This Deal $2.99 Norwegian Wood by Haruki Murakami Get This Deal $2.99 The Women Could Fly by Megan Giddings Get This Deal $2.99 The Five Wounds by Kirstin Valdez Quade Get This Deal You Might Also Like The Best Dark Academia in Science Fiction and Fantasy 23 Great Books To Read in 2023 8 of the Best Science Fiction Books About Robots 35 of the Best Bookstores in the USA Why You Should Start Book Journaling Right Now (& Prompts to Help You Start) Dark Academia vs. Chaotic Academia: What's the Difference?