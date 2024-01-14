Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for January 14, 2024

Today's Featured Book Deals

Lunar Love
$3.99 Lunar Love by Lauren Kung Jessen
The Rehearsal
$2.99 The Rehearsal by Eleanor Catton
American Dervish
$3.99 American Dervish by Ayad Akhtar
The Uninvited
$1.99 The Uninvited by Cat Winters
The Cabinet of Dr. Leng
$3.99 The Cabinet of Dr. Leng by Douglas Preston & Lincoln Child
For the Wolf
$2.99 For the Wolf by Hannah Whitten
Calling for a Blanket Dance
$2.99 Calling for a Blanket Dance by Oscar Hokeah
I Capture the Castle
$2.99 I Capture the Castle by Dodie Smith
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

Float
$2.99 Float by Kate Marchant
The End of the Wasp Season
$2.99 The End of the Wasp Season by Denise Mina
Welcome to the Pine Away Motel and Cabins
$2.51 Welcome to the Pine Away Motel and Cabins by Katarina Bivald
A Past Unearthed
$1.99 A Past Unearthed by Jin Yong
Previous Daily Deals

Happiness Falls
$1.99 Happiness Falls by Angie Kim
In Five Years
$1.99 In Five Years by Rebecca Serle
The Only Purple House in Town
$1.99 The Only Purple House in Town by Ann Aguirre
Hang the Moon
$1.99 Hang the Moon by Jeannette Walls
