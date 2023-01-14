Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for January 14, 2023 Deals Jan 14, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Deal $1.99 The English Spy by Daniel Silva Get This Deal $5.99 Last to Die by Tess Gerritsen Get This Deal $1.99 Little Beach Street Bakery by Jenny Colgan Get This Deal $1.99 Two Steps Forward by Graeme Simsion and Anne Buist Get This Deal $3.99 Too Like the Lightning by Ada Palmer Get This Deal $2.99 Dust Tracks on a Road by Zora Neale Hurston Get This Deal $1.99 Before We Visit the Goddess by Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni Get This Deal $2.99 The Helm of Midnight by Marina Lostetter Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals $2.99 Four Hundred Souls by Ibram X. Kendi Get This Deal $1.99 The Book of M by Peng Shepherd Get This Deal $1.99 Varina by Charles Frazier Get This Deal $1.99 Witches of Brooklyn by Sophie Escabasse Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $2.99 The Book Eaters by Sunyi Dean Get This Deal $2.99 Norwegian Wood by Haruki Murakami Get This Deal $1.99 Watching You by Lisa Jewell Get This Deal $2.99 The Women Could Fly by Megan Giddings Get This Deal You Might Also Like The Best Dark Academia in Science Fiction and Fantasy 23 Great Books To Read in 2023 The Most Anticipated Science Fiction and Fantasy Books of 2023, According to Goodreads 8 of the Best Science Fiction Books About Robots Dark Academia vs. Chaotic Academia: What's the Difference? Ranking The 10 Best Edgar Allan Poe Stories