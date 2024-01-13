Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for January 13, 2024

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deals

Float
$2.99 Float by Kate Marchant
Get This Deal
The End of the Wasp Season
$2.99 The End of the Wasp Season by Denise Mina
Get This Deal
Failing Up
$2.99 Failing Up by Leslie Odom Jr.
Get This Deal
Welcome to the Pine Away Motel and Cabins
$2.51 Welcome to the Pine Away Motel and Cabins by Katarina Bivald
Get This Deal
If Cats Disappeared from the World
$2.99 If Cats Disappeared from the World by Genki Kawamura
Get This Deal
A Past Unearthed
$1.99 A Past Unearthed by Jin Yong
Get This Deal
Scavenge the Stars
$2.99 Scavenge the Stars by Tara Sim
Get This Deal
My Flawless Life
$1.99 My Flawless Life by Yvonne Woon
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

How Long Till Black Future Month?
$2.99 How Long Till Black Future Month? by N.K. Jemisin
Get This Deal
The Night Shift
$2.99 The Night Shift by Alex Finlay
Get This Deal
Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda
$2.99 Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda by Becky Albertalli
Get This Deal
The Buried: An Archaeology of the Egyptian Revolution
$1.99 The Buried: An Archaeology of the Egyptian Revolution by Peter Hessler
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

The Seventh Bride
$2.99 The Seventh Bride by T. Kingfisher
Get This Deal
West
$1.99 West by Carys Davies
Get This Deal
The Companions
$1.99 The Companions by Katie M. Flynn
Get This Deal
The Library at the Edge of the World
$1.99 The Library at the Edge of the World by Felicity Hayes-McCoy
Get This Deal