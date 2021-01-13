Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for January 13, 2021

The Last Garden in England, the new book from Julia Kelly.

Today's edition of Daily Deals is sponsored by The Last Garden in England, the new book from Julia Kelly, author of The Light Over London.

Today's Featured Deals

Neverwhere
$1.99Neverwhere by Neil Gaiman
Earthseed: The Complete Series
$3.99Earthseed: The Complete Series by Octavia E. Butler
Romancing Mister Bridgerton
$2.99Romancing Mister Bridgerton by Julia Quinn
Catch and Kill
$4.99Catch and Kill by Ronan Farrow
In case you missed yesterday's most popular deals

The Queen of the Tearling
$1.99The Queen of the Tearling by Erika Johansen
The Round House
$2.99The Round House by Louise Erdrich
Previous Daily Deals

The Sorcerer of the Wildeeps by Kai Ashante Wilson for $2.99

Beautiful Creatures by Kami Garcia for $1.99

Wandering in Strange Lands by Morgan Jerkins for $2.99

The Woman Who Smashed Codes by Jason Fagone for $2.99

The Psychology of Time Travel by Kate Mascarenhas for $1.99

The Autobiography of Eleanor Roosevelt by Eleanor Roosevelt for $1.99

Jade City by Fonda Lee for $2.99

The Immortalists by Chloe Brown for $1.99

Winter Counts by David Heska Wanbli Weiden for $3.99

The Black Tides of Heaven by Neon Yang for $2.99

Gods of Jade and Shadow by Silvia Moreno-Garcia by $4.99

The Traitor Baru Cormorant by Seth Dickinson for $2.99

Magpie Murders by Anthony Horowitz for $3.99

Sabriel by Garth Nix for $1.99

The Star Touched Queen by Roshani Chokshi for $2.99

The Sympathizer by Viet Thanh Nguyen for $1.99

Fate of the Fallen by Kel Kade for $2.99

Still Life by Louise Penny for $2.99

Year of Yes by Shonda Rhimes for $2.99

The City of Brass by S.A Chakraborty for $2.99

Homo Deus: A Brief History of Tomorrow by Yuval Noah Harari for $3.99

All the Light We Cannot See by Anthony Doerr for $2.99

The Tattoist of Auschwitz by Heather Morris for $2.99

Intimations by Zadie Smith for $4.99

Know My Name by Chanell Miller for $4.99

The Eyre Affair: A Thursday Next Novel by Jasper Fforde for $1.99

And Sometimes I Wonder About You by Walter Mosley for $1.99

On a Red Station, Drifting by Aliette de Bodard for $2.99

