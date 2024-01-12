Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for January 12, 2024 Deals Jan 12, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $2.99 How Long Till Black Future Month? by N.K. Jemisin Get This Deal $2.99 An Unnecessary Woman by Rabih Alameddine Get This Deal $1.99 Girl Waits With Gun by Amy Stewart Get This Deal $2.99 Jack Strong by Walter Mosley Get This Deal $2.99 The Unexpected Inheritance of Inspector Chopra by Vaseem Khan Get This Deal $2.99 The Night Shift by Alex Finlay Get This Deal $2.99 Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda by Becky Albertalli Get This Deal $1.99 The Buried: An Archaeology of the Egyptian Revolution by Peter Hessler Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $1.99 Happiness Falls by Angie Kim Get This Deal $2.99 Still Life by Sarah Winman Get This Deal $2.99 Camino Island by John Grisham Get This Deal $2.99 The Magician's Lie by Greer Macallister Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $1.99 The Rakess by Scarlett Peckham Get This Deal $1.99 The Only Purple House In Town by Ann Aguirre Get This Deal $1.99 Hang The Moon by Jeannette Walls Get This Deal $2.99 Champion of Fate by Kendare Blake Get This Deal You Might Also Like The Most Popular Books on Goodreads in the Last Decade 20 of the Best Fantasy Books of 2023 9 Genre-defying Mystery Books 8 of the Best Historical Fiction of 2023 The Dictionary, Guinness World Records Among Books Banned in Escambia County, Florida The Best New Book Releases Out January 9, 2024