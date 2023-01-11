Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for January 11, 2023 Deals Jan 11, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Deal $1.99 Year of the Tiger by Alice Wong Get This Deal $2.99 How To Be Eaten by Maria Adelmann Get This Deal $2.99 The Women Could Fly by Megan Giddings Get This Deal $1.99 Motherthing by Ainslie Hogarth Get This Deal $3.99 Thistlefoot by GennaRose Nethercott Get This Deal $1.99 The Kindred by Alechia Dow Get This Deal $3.99 City On Fire by Don Winslow Get This Deal $2.99 The Bone Orchard by Sara A. Mueller Get This Deal $2.99 Metropolis by B. A. Shapiro Get This Deal $2.99 When We Were Sisters by Fatimah Asghar Get This Deal $2.99 The Stardust Thief by Chelsea Abdullah Get This Deal $4.99 The Queen: Her Life by Andrew Morton Get This Deal $1.99 Never Been Kissed by Timothy Janovsky Get This Deal $4.99 The House of Fortune by Jessie Burton Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals $1.99 Ten Low by Stark Holborn Get This Deal $2.99 Upright Women Wanted by Sarah Gailey Get This Deal $2.99 Interior Chinatown by Charles Yu Get This Deal $2.99 The Book Eaters by Sunyi Dean Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $2.99 The Jasmine Throne by Tasha Suri Get This Deal $2.99 One Dark Window by Rachel Gillig Get This Deal $2.99 Chapter and Curse by Elizabeth Penney Get This Deal $1.99 Alice in Zombieland by Gena Showalter Get This Deal You Might Also Like 8 of the Best Science Fiction Books About Robots 13 Cozy Fantasy Books to Cuddle Up With This Winter 9 Self-Help Books That Actually Help 10 Space Horror Books Like the Dead Space Remake The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists New Releases Tuesday: The Best Books Out This Week