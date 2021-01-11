Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for January 11, 2021

Reading Group Gold
Today's edition of Daily Deals is sponsored by Reading Group Gold.

Today's Featured Deals

The Woman Who Smashed Codes
$2.99The Woman Who Smashed Codes by Jason Fagone
Get This Deal
The Widows of Malabar Hill
$1.99The Widows of Malabar Hill by Sujata Massey
Get This Deal
The Round House
$2.99The Round House by Louise Erdrich
Get This Deal
Wandering in Strange Lands
$2.99Wandering in Strange Lands by Morgan Jerkins
Get This Deal

In case you missed yesterday's most popular deals

His Only Wife
$1.99His Only Wife by Peace Adzo Medie
Get This Deal
The Psychology of Time Travel
$1.99The Psychology of Time Travel by Kate Mascarenhas
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

The Autobiography of Eleanor Roosevelt by Eleanor Roosevelt for $1.99

Jade City by Fonda Lee for $4.99

The Immortalists by Chloe Brown for $1.99

Winter Counts by David Heska Wanbli Weiden for $3.99

The Black Tides of Heaven by Neon Yang for $2.99

Gods of Jade and Shadow by Silvia Moreno-Garcia by $4.99

The Traitor Baru Cormorant by Seth Dickinson for $2.99

Magpie Murders by Anthony Horowitz for $3.99

Sabriel by Garth Nix for $1.99

The Star Touched Queen by Roshani Chokshi for $2.99

The Sympathizer by Viet Thanh Nguyen for $1.99

Eight Hundred Grapes by Laura Dave for $1.99

Fate of the Fallen by Kel Kade for $2.99

Still Life by Louise Penny for $2.99

Year of Yes by Shonda Rhimes for $2.99

The City of Brass by S.A Chakraborty for $2.99

Homo Deus: A Brief History of Tomorrow by Yuval Noah Harari for $3.99

Priestdaddy by Patricia Lockwood for $1.99

All the Light We Cannot See by Anthony Doerr for $2.99

The Tattoist of Auschwitz by Heather Morris for $2.99

Intimations by Zadie Smith for $4.99

Know My Name by Chanell Miller for $4.99

The Eyre Affair: A Thursday Next Novel by Jasper Fforde for $1.99

And Sometimes I Wonder About You by Walter Mosley for $1.99

On a Red Station, Drifting by Aliette de Bodard for $2.99

Enter to win a $250 gift card to Barnes and Noble!
Start an Audiobooks.com Free Trial and listen to all your faves!