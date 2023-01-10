Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for January 10, 2023 Deals Jan 10, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Deal $2.99 Interior Chinatown by Charles Yu Get This Deal $3.99 Who is Maud Dixon? by Alexandra Andrews Get This Deal $2.99 The Lost Daughter by Elena Ferrante Get This Deal $1.99 Ten Low by Stark Holborn Get This Deal $2.99 The Secret Keeper of Jaipur by Alka Joshi Get This Deal $2.99 Upright Women Wanted by Sarah Gailey Get This Deal $1.99 Alice in Zombieland by Gena Showalter Get This Deal $1.99 Reaper of Souls by Rena Barron Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals $2.99 The Book Eaters by Sunyi Dean Get This Deal $2.99 One Dark Window by Rachel Gillig Get This Deal $2.99 The Jasmine Throne by Tasha Suri Get This Deal $2.99 Chapter and Curse by Elizabeth Penney Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $1.99 Memory Wall by Anthony Doerr Get This Deal $2.99 Norwegian Wood by Haruki Murakami Get This Deal $2.99 Anatomy: A Love Story by Dana Schwartz Get This Deal $0.99 Hex Appeal by Kate Johnson Get This Deal You Might Also Like 13 Cozy Fantasy Books to Cuddle Up With This Winter 8 of the Best Science Fiction Books About Robots 9 Self-Help Books That Actually Help The Best Mystery Books: 2023 Upcoming Titles 15 Of the Most Anticipated Cozy Mysteries Out in the First Half of 2023 Quiz: Are You a YA Cover Expert?