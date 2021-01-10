Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for January 10, 2021
Today's Featured Deals
In case you missed yesterday's most popular deals
Previous Daily Deals
Jade City by Fonda Lee for $4.99
The Immortalists by Chloe Brown for $1.99
Winter Counts by David Heska Wanbli Weiden for $3.99
The Black Tides of Heaven by Neon Yang for $2.99
You're Not Listening by Kate Murphy for $2.99
Gods of Jade and Shadow by Silvia Moreno-Garcia by $4.99
The Traitor Baru Cormorant by Seth Dickinson for $2.99
The Little Book of Hygge by Meik Wiking for $2.99
Magpie Murders by Anthony Horowitz for $3.99
Sabriel by Garth Nix for $1.99
The Star Touched Queen by Roshani Chokshi for $2.99
The Sympathizer by Viet Thanh Nguyen for $1.99
Eight Hundred Grapes by Laura Dave for $1.99
Fate of the Fallen by Kel Kade for $2.99
Still Life by Louise Penny for $2.99
Year of Yes by Shonda Rhimes for $2.99
The Book of Delights by Ross Gay for $1.99
The City of Brass by S.A Chakraborty for $2.99
Homo Deus: A Brief History of Tomorrow by Yuval Noah Harari for $3.99
Priestdaddy by Patricia Lockwood for $1.99
All the Light We Cannot See by Anthony Doerr for $2.99
The Tattoist of Auschwitz by Heather Morris for $2.99
Intimations by Zadie Smith for $4.99
Know My Name by Chanell Miller for $4.99
Red at the Bone by Jacqueline Woodson for $4.99
The Eyre Affair: A Thursday Next Novel by Jasper Fforde for $1.99
And Sometimes I Wonder About You by Walter Mosley for $1.99
On a Red Station, Drifting by Aliette de Bodard for $2.99
The Great Gatsby by F. Scott Fitzgerald for $0.99
A Dead Djinn in Cairo by P. Djèlí Clark for $0.99
The Empress of Salt and Fortune by Nghi Vo for $3.99