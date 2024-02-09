Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for February 9, 2024

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deals

The Fake Boyfriend Fiasco
$2.50 The Fake Boyfriend Fiasco by Talia Hibbert
Knowing What We Know
$1.99 Knowing What We Know by Simon Winchester
I Was Told it Would Get Easier
$1.99 I Was Told it Would Get Easier by Abbi Waxman
High on the Hog
$2.99 High on the Hog by Jessica Lewis
Milk Blood Heat
$2.99 Milk Blood Heat by Dantiel W. Moniz
The Secret Diaries of Charles Ignatius Sancho
$2.99 The Secret Diaries of Charles Ignatius Sancho by Paterson Joseph
Island Queen
$1.99 Island Queen by Vanessa Riley
This Will Be My Undoing
$1.99 This Will Be My Undoing by Morgan Jerkins
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

A Scatter of Light
$1.99 A Scatter of Light by Malinda Lo
The Mystery Guest
$5.99 The Mystery Guest by Nita Prose
A Lot Like Adios
$1.99 A Lot Like Adios by Alexis Daria
This Will Only Hurt a Little
$1.99 This Will Only Hurt a Little by Busy Phillips
Previous Daily Deals

Bad Witch Burning
$1.99 Bad Witch Burning by Jessica Lewis
Incense and Sensibility
$1.99 Incense and Sensibility by Sonali Dev
Maame
$1.99 Maame by Jessica George
I'm So Not Over You
$1.99 I'm So Not Over You by Kosoko Jackson
