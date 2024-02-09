Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for February 9, 2024 Deals Feb 9, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $2.50 The Fake Boyfriend Fiasco by Talia Hibbert Get This Deal $1.99 Knowing What We Know by Simon Winchester Get This Deal $1.99 I Was Told it Would Get Easier by Abbi Waxman Get This Deal $2.99 High on the Hog by Jessica Lewis Get This Deal $2.99 Milk Blood Heat by Dantiel W. Moniz Get This Deal $2.99 The Secret Diaries of Charles Ignatius Sancho by Paterson Joseph Get This Deal $1.99 Island Queen by Vanessa Riley Get This Deal $1.99 This Will Be My Undoing by Morgan Jerkins Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $1.99 A Scatter of Light by Malinda Lo Get This Deal $5.99 The Mystery Guest by Nita Prose Get This Deal $1.99 A Lot Like Adios by Alexis Daria Get This Deal $1.99 This Will Only Hurt a Little by Busy Phillips Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $1.99 Bad Witch Burning by Jessica Lewis Get This Deal $1.99 Incense and Sensibility by Sonali Dev Get This Deal $1.99 Maame by Jessica George Get This Deal $1.99 I'm So Not Over You by Kosoko Jackson Get This Deal You Might Also Like The Best Fantasy Series Books To Fill Your Life with Magic Paramount+ Unveils Adaptation of A GENTLEMAN IN MOSCOW I Heart Horror: New Horror Releases Out in February 2024 The Best New Book Releases Out February 6, 2024 Missouri Secretary of State Candidate Promises to Burn Books 8 Inspirational Books on Finding Your Purpose