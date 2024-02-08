Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for February 8, 2024

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deals

Sisters of the Lost Nation
$1.99 Sisters of the Lost Nation by Nick Medina
Get This Deal
Lotería
$2.99 Lotería by Mario Alberto Zambrano
Get This Deal
Incense and Sensibility
$1.99 Incense and Sensibility by Sonali Dev
Get This Deal
Gaslight
$2.99 Gaslight by Femi Kayode
Get This Deal
A Scatter of Light
$1.99 A Scatter of Light by Malinda Lo
Get This Deal
The Mystery Guest
$5.99 The Mystery Guest by Nita Prose
Get This Deal
This Will Only Hurt a Little
$1.99 This Will Only Hurt a Little by Busy Phillips
Get This Deal
Dream Work
$3.99 Dream Work by Mary Oliver
Get This Deal
A Lot Like Adios
$1.99 A Lot Like Adios by Alexis Daria
Get This Deal
Bad Witch Burning
$1.99 Bad Witch Burning by Jessica Lewis
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

Queen of the Night
$1.99 Queen of the Night by Alexander Chee
Get This Deal
I'm So Not Over You
$1.99 I'm So Not Over You by Kosoko Jackson
Get This Deal
Maame
$1.99 Maame by Jessica George
Get This Deal
Matrix
$1.99 Matrix by Lauren Groff
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

The Magicians
$1.99 The Magicians by Lev Grossman
Get This Deal
Semicolon
$1.99 Semicolon by Cecilia Watson
Get This Deal
You Bet Your Heart
$1.99 You Bet Your Heart by Danielle Parker
Get This Deal
Himself
$1.99 Himself by Jess Kidd
Get This Deal