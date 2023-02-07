Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for February 7, 2023 Deals Feb 7, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Deal $3.99 The Sweetness of Water by Nathan Harris Get This Deal $1.99 A Closed and Common Orbit by Becky Chambers Get This Deal $2.99 Kiss & Tell by Adib Khorram Get This Deal $2.99 Anywhere You Run by Wanda M. Morris Get This Deal $2.99 How Y'all Doing? by Leslie Jordan Get This Deal $4.99 Case Histories by Kate Atkinson Get This Deal $1.99 No Words by Meg Cabot Get This Deal $1.99 Iron & Velvet by Alexis Hall Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals $1.99 The Sentence by Louise Erdrich Get This Deal $1.99 Ship Wrecked by Olivia Dade Get This Deal $1.99 Small Game by Blair Braverman Get This Deal $3.99 The Mountain in the Sea by Ray Nayler Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $1.99 An Unkindness of Magicians by Kat Howard Get This Deal $1.99 She Gets the Girl by Rachael Lippincott & Alyson Derrick Get This Deal $1.99 When No One Is Watching by Alyssa Cole Get This Deal $1.99 Ghostwritten by Ronald Malfi Get This Deal You Might Also Like The Best Libraries You Can Get a Card for Out of State What Is Happening In Publishing? The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists 20 of the Coolest Bookstores in the World What Do 10 Years of the New York Times Young Adult Bestseller Lists Say About YA? New Releases Tuesday: The Best Books Out This Week