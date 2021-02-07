Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for February 7, 2021
Today's Featured Deals
In case you missed yesterday's most popular deals
Previous Daily Deals
The Iron Queen by Julia Kagawa for $1.99
Defining Moments in Black History by Dick Gregory for $1.99
The Magicians by Lev Grossman for $1.99
Pride by Ibi Zoboi for $2.99
The Black Kids by Christina Hammonds Reed for $1.99
Severance by Ling Ma for $3.99
Trailblazer by Dorothy Butler Gilliam for $4.99
Wonderland by Zoje Stage for $2.99
The Cutting Season by Attica Locke for $2.99
Unbroken by Marieke Nijkamp for $2.99
Flights by Olga Tokarczuk for $1.99
When Women Were Birds by Terry Tempest Williams for $2.99
Righteous by Joe Ide for $3.99
Bluebird, Bluebird by Attica Locke for $3.99
Let's Talk About Love by Claire Kahn for $2.99
Monogamy by Sue Miller for $3.99
Rural Voices edited by Nora Shalaway Carpenter for $2.99
An Unwanted Guest by Shari Lapena for $2.99
The Broken Crown by Michelle West for $2.99
City Girls by Elizabeth Gilbert for $1.99
Theme Music by T. Marie Vandelly for $4.99
Gods of Jade and Shadow by Silvia Moreno-Garcia by $4.99