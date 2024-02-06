Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for February 6, 2024

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deals

Before I Let Go
$3.99 Before I Let Go by Kennedy Ryan
Get This Deal
The Husbands
$2.99 The Husbands by Chandler Baker
Get This Deal
The Other Americans
$2.99 The Other Americans by Laila Lalami
Get This Deal
Matrix
$1.99 Matrix by Lauren Groff
Get This Deal
Himself
$1.99 Himself by Jess Kidd
Get This Deal
Cinderella is Dead
$2.99 Cinderella is Dead by Kalynn Bayron
Get This Deal
Semicolon
$1.99 Semicolon by Cecilia Watson
Get This Deal
Virgil Wander
$3.99 Virgil Wander by Leif Enger
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

Untamed Shore
$1.99 Untamed Shore by Silvia Moreno-Garcia
Get This Deal
Twelfth Grade Night
$0.99 Twelfth Grade Night by Molly Horton Booth, Stephanie Kate Strohm, Jamie Green
Get This Deal
Record of a Spaceborn Few
$2.99 Record of a Spaceborn Few by Becky Chambers
Get This Deal
Bleeding Heart Yard
$1.99 Bleeding Heart Yard by Elly Griffiths
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

Harlem After Midnight
$1.99 Harlem After Midnight by Louise Hare
Get This Deal
Frederick Douglass: Prophet of Freedom
$3.99 Frederick Douglass: Prophet of Freedom by David W. Blight
Get This Deal
This Boy We Made
$1.99 This Boy We Made by Taylor Harris
Get This Deal
Love at First Set
$2.99 Love at First Set by Jennifer Dugan
Get This Deal