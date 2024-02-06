Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for February 6, 2024 Deals Feb 6, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $3.99 Before I Let Go by Kennedy Ryan Get This Deal $2.99 The Husbands by Chandler Baker Get This Deal $2.99 The Other Americans by Laila Lalami Get This Deal $1.99 Matrix by Lauren Groff Get This Deal $1.99 Himself by Jess Kidd Get This Deal $2.99 Cinderella is Dead by Kalynn Bayron Get This Deal $1.99 Semicolon by Cecilia Watson Get This Deal $3.99 Virgil Wander by Leif Enger Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $1.99 Untamed Shore by Silvia Moreno-Garcia Get This Deal $0.99 Twelfth Grade Night by Molly Horton Booth, Stephanie Kate Strohm, Jamie Green Get This Deal $2.99 Record of a Spaceborn Few by Becky Chambers Get This Deal $1.99 Bleeding Heart Yard by Elly Griffiths Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $1.99 Harlem After Midnight by Louise Hare Get This Deal $3.99 Frederick Douglass: Prophet of Freedom by David W. Blight Get This Deal $1.99 This Boy We Made by Taylor Harris Get This Deal $2.99 Love at First Set by Jennifer Dugan Get This Deal You Might Also Like The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists I Heart Horror: New Horror Releases Out in February 2024 The Best New Book Releases Out February 6, 2024 New Comics and Graphic Novels to Fall in Love With This February 12 of the Best Award-Winning Romance Novels 10 New Nonfiction Book Releases of February 2024