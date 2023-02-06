Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for February 6, 2023 Deals Feb 6, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Deal $1.99 The Sentence by Louise Erdrich Get This Deal $1.99 Small Game by Blair Braverman Get This Deal $1.99 Dead Flip by Sara Farizan Get This Deal $2.99 The Address Book by Deirdre Mask Get This Deal $1.99 Ship Wrecked by Olivia Dade Get This Deal $3.99 The Mountain in the Sea by Ray Nayler Get This Deal $1.99 The Dovekeepers by Alice Hoffman Get This Deal $1.99 Ledge by Stacey McEwan Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals $2.99 American Street by Ibi Zoboi Get This Deal $0.99 About Time by Jodi Taylor Get This Deal $1.99 Ghostwritten by Ronald Malfi Get This Deal $3.99 The Collapsing Empire by John Scalzi Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $2.49 Token Black Girl by Danielle Prescod Get This Deal $1.99 An Unkindness of Magicians by Kat Howard Get This Deal $2.99 Confessions by Kanae Minato Get This Deal $2.99 The Undertaking of Hart and Mercy by Megan Bannen Get This Deal You Might Also Like 20 of the Coolest Bookstores in the World Moments in Young Adult Novels That Made Me Feel Old Here's How Moms For Liberty Is Lying About Books Kindle Unlimited Pricing: Is It Worth It? The Best Libraries You Can Get a Card for Out of State What Do 10 Years of the New York Times Young Adult Bestseller Lists Say About YA?