Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for February 6, 2021

Today's Featured Deals

Sometimes I Lie
$2.99Sometimes I Lie by Alice Feeney
The Iron Queen
$1.99The Iron Queen by Julie Kagawa
Annihilation
$1.99Annihilation by Jenn VanderMeer
The Mars Room
$2.99The Mars Room by Rachel Kushner
In case you missed yesterday's most popular deals

Defining Moments in Black History
$1.99Defining Moments in Black History by Dick Gregory
The Magicians
$1.99The Magicians by Lev Grossman
Previous Daily Deals

Pride by Ibi Zoboi for $2.99

The Black Kids by Christina Hammonds Reed for $1.99

Severance by Ling Ma for $3.99

Trailblazer by Dorothy Butler Gilliam for $4.99

Wonderland by Zoje Stage for $2.99

The Cutting Season by Attica Locke for $2.99

Unbroken by Marieke Nijkamp for $2.99

Flights by Olga Tokarczuk for $1.99

When Women Were Birds by Terry Tempest Williams for $2.99

Righteous by Joe Ide for $3.99

Bluebird, Bluebird by Attica Locke for $3.99

Let's Talk About Love by Claire Kahn for $2.99

Monogamy by Sue Miller for $3.99

Rural Voices edited by Nora Shalaway Carpenter for $2.99

An Unwanted Guest by Shari Lapena for $2.99

The Broken Crown by Michelle West for $2.99

City Girls by Elizabeth Gilbert for $1.99

Theme Music by T. Marie Vandelly for $4.99

Gods of Jade and Shadow by Silvia Moreno-Garcia by $4.99

