Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for February 5, 2024 Deals Feb 5, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $1.99 Bleeding Heart Yard by Elly Griffiths Get This Deal $1.99 Untamed Shore by Silvia Moreno-Garcia Get This Deal $1.99 Harlem After Midnight by Louise Hare Get This Deal $1.99 This Boy We Made by Taylor Harris Get This Deal $2.99 Love at First Set by Jennifer Dugan Get This Deal $2.99 Record of a Spaceborn Few by Becky Chambers Get This Deal $0.99 Twelfth Grade Night by Molly Horton Booth, Stephanie Kate Strohm, Jamie Green Get This Deal $3.99 Frederick Douglass: Prophet of Freedom by David W. Blight Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $2.99 The Only Survivors by Megan Miranda Get This Deal $2.99 When Books Went to War: The Stories That Helped Us Win World War II by Molly Guptil Manning Get This Deal $1.99 A Darker Wilderness: Black Nature Writing from Soil to Stars by Erin Sharkey Get This Deal $2.99 The Bonus Room by Ben H. Winters Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $2.99 Strike The Zither by Joan He Get This Deal $1.99 Others Were Emeralds by Lang Leav Get This Deal $2.99 Let's Get Quizzical by Kelly Ohlert Get This Deal $1.99 The Manor House Governess by C. A. Castle Get This Deal You Might Also Like The Most Underrated Sci-Fi Books on Goodreads 12 of the Best Award-Winning Romance Novels 10 New Nonfiction Book Releases of February 2024 The Books Must Flow: 8 Rad New SFF Books Out February 2024 100 of the Most Popular Romances of the Past 3 Years, According to Goodreads The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists