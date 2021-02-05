Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for February 5, 2021

our One Last Stop ARC Giveaway!

Today's edition of Daily Deals is sponsored by our One Last Stop ARC Giveaway!

Today's Featured Deals

Defining Moments in Black History
$1.99Defining Moments in Black History by Dick Gregory
Get This Deal
Pride
$2.99Pride by Ibi Zoboi
Get This Deal
The Magicians
$1.99The Magicians by Lev Grossman
Get This Deal
Bury My Heart at Wounded Knee
$2.99Bury My Heart at Wounded Knee by Dee Brown
Get This Deal

In case you missed yesterday's most popular deals

The Black Kids
$1.99The Black Kids by Christina Hammonds Reed
Get This Deal
Severance
$3.99Severance by Ling Ma
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

Trailblazer by Dorothy Butler Gilliam for $4.99

Wonderland by Zoje Stage for $2.99

The Cutting Season by Attica Locke for $2.99

Unbroken by Marieke Nijkamp for $2.99

Flights by Olga Tokarczuk for $1.99

When Women Were Birds by Terry Tempest Williams for $2.99

Righteous by Joe Ide for $3.99

Bluebird, Bluebird by Attica Locke for $3.99

Let's Talk About Love by Claire Kahn for $2.99

Monogamy by Sue Miller for $3.99

Rural Voices edited by Nora Shalaway Carpenter for $2.99

An Unwanted Guest by Shari Lapena for $2.99

The Broken Crown by Michelle West for $2.99

City Girls by Elizabeth Gilbert for $1.99

Theme Music by T. Marie Vandelly for $4.99

Gods of Jade and Shadow by Silvia Moreno-Garcia by $4.99

Enter to win a $100 gift card to the bookstore of your choice!
Start an Audiobooks.com Free Trial and listen to all your faves!