Book Deals Book Riot's Deals of the Day for February 4, 2024 Deals Feb 4, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $2.99 Let's Get Quizzical by Kelly Ohlert Get This Deal $1.99 Rabbit Cake by Annie Hartnett Get This Deal $2.99 When Books Went to War: The Stories That Helped Us Win World War II by Molly Guptil Manning Get This Deal $2.99 Strike The Zither by Joan He Get This Deal $1.99 Others Were Emeralds by Lang Leav Get This Deal $1.99 A Darker Wilderness: Black Nature Writing from Soil to Stars by Erin Sharkey Get This Deal $2.99 The Bonus Room by Ben H. Winters Get This Deal $2.99 The Only Survivors by Megan Miranda Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $1.99 Forest of a Thousand Lanterns by Julie C. Dao Get This Deal $1.99 The Manor House Governess by C. A. Castle Get This Deal $1.99 A Princess in Theory by Alyssa Cole Get This Deal $2.99 Half-Blown Rose by Leese Cross-Smith Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $2.99 Bride of the Tornado by James Kennedy Get This Deal $.99 Found in a Bookshop by Stephanie Butland Get This Deal $3.99 Life After Life by Kate Atkinson Get This Deal $2.49 The Village Healer's Book of Cures by Jennifer Sherman Roberts Get This Deal