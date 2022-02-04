Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for February 4, 2022

Today's Featured Deals

Yesterday Is History
$1.99 Yesterday Is History by Kosoko Jackson
Give Me Your Hand
$2.99 Give Me Your Hand by Megan Abbott
No One Is Coming To Save Us
$1.99 No One Is Coming To Save Us by Stephanie Powell Watts
These Ghosts Are Family
$1.99 These Ghosts Are Family by Maisy Card
Creative Quest
$1.99 Creative Quest by Questlove
The Silk Roads
$1.99 The Silk Roads by Peter Frankopan
A Thousand Nights
$2.99 A Thousand Nights by E. K. Johnston
Paperbacks From Hell
$2.99 Paperbacks From Hell by Grady Hendrix
Pride, Prejudice, and Other Flavors
$1.99 Pride, Prejudice, and Other Flavors by Sonali Dev
The Prince and the Dressmaker
$1.99 The Prince and the Dressmaker by Jen Wang
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

All the Murmuring Bones
$1.99 All the Murmuring Bones by A.G. Slatter
The Near Witch
$1.99 The Near Witch by V. E. Schwab
Previous Daily Deals

The Thirteenth Tale by Diane Setterfield for $1.99

First Comes Like by Alisha Rai for $1.99

The Lost Queen by Signe Pike for $1.99

The High Republic: Race to Crashpoint Tower by Daniel José Older for $.99

Let's Talk About Love by Claire Kann for $2.99

Long Bright River by Liz Moore for $1.99

The Underground Railroad by Colson Whitehead for $2.99

Hollow Kingdom by Kira Jane Buxton for $2.99

The Girl from Widow Hills by Megan Miranda for $1.99

Edinburgh by Alexander Chee for $2.99

Pride, Prejudice, and Other Flavors by Sonali Dev for $1.99

The Diviners by Libba Bray for $2.99

Because Internet by Gretchen McCulloch for $1.99

A Little Devil in America by Hanif Abdurraqib for $2.99

A Man Called Ove by Fredrik Backman for $2.99

Black Sun by Rebecca Roanhorse for $1.99

The Worst Best Man by Mia Sosa for $1.99

Spirit Run by Noe Alvarez for $1.99

Razorblade Tears by S.A. Cosby for $2.99

The Most Beautiful Girl in Cuba by Chanel Cleeton for $1.99

Tales from the Hinterland by Melissa Albert for $2.99

From Little Tokyo, with Love by Sarah Kuhn for $2.99

Eight Perfect Murders by Peter Swanson for $2.99

Girl Waits With Gun by Amy Stewart for $2.99

Speaking of Summer by Kalisha Buckhanon for $1.99

For the Wolf by Hannah Whitten for $4.99

A Spool of Blue Thread by Anne Tyler for $1.99

His Truth Is Marching On: John Lewis and the Power of Hope by Jon Meacham for $4.99

Dust Bowl Girls by Lydia Reeder for $1.99

Seraphina by Rachel Hartman for $1.99

Beastiary by K-Ming Chang for $4.99

Queen of the Conquered by Kacen Callender for $4.99

The Bollywood Bride by Sonali Dev for $1.99

Amal Unbound by Aisha Said for $2.99

Jade City by Fonda Lee for $4.99

The Nine Lives of Rose Napolitano by Donna Freitas for $1.99

A Visit from the Goon Squad by Jennifer Egan for $2.99