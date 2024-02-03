Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for February 3, 2024

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deals

Forest of a Thousand Lanterns
$1.99 Forest of a Thousand Lanterns by Julie C. Dao
Get This Deal
The Manor House Governess
$1.99 The Manor House Governess by C. A. Castle
Get This Deal
Half-Blown Rose
$2.99 Half-Blown Rose by Leese Cross-Smith
Get This Deal
A Princess in Theory
$1.99 A Princess in Theory by Alyssa Cole
Get This Deal
Bride of the Tornado
$2.99 Bride of the Tornado by James Kennedy
Get This Deal
Found in a Bookshop
$.99 Found in a Bookshop by Stephanie Butland
Get This Deal
Life After Life
$3.99 Life After Life by Kate Atkinson
Get This Deal
The Village Healer's Book of Cures
$2.49 The Village Healer's Book of Cures by Jennifer Sherman Roberts
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

To Catch a Raven
$1.99 To Catch a Raven by Beverly Jenkins
Get This Deal
The Warmth of Other Suns
$1.99 The Warmth of Other Suns by Isabel Wilkerson
Get This Deal
The Rage of Dragons
$2.99 The Rage of Dragons by Evan Winter
Get This Deal
Starter Villain
$6.99 Starter Villain by John Scalzi
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

The Friend Scheme
$2.99 The Friend Scheme by Cale Dietrich
Get This Deal
When No One is Watching
$1.99 When No One is Watching by Alyssa Cole
Get This Deal
Day of Fire
$2.99 Day of Fire by Kate Quinn, Stephanie Dray, et al
Get This Deal
Don't Panic
$3.99 Don't Panic by Neil Gaiman, David K. Dickson, et al
Get This Deal