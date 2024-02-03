Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for February 3, 2024 Deals Feb 3, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $1.99 Forest of a Thousand Lanterns by Julie C. Dao Get This Deal $1.99 The Manor House Governess by C. A. Castle Get This Deal $2.99 Half-Blown Rose by Leese Cross-Smith Get This Deal $1.99 A Princess in Theory by Alyssa Cole Get This Deal $2.99 Bride of the Tornado by James Kennedy Get This Deal $.99 Found in a Bookshop by Stephanie Butland Get This Deal $3.99 Life After Life by Kate Atkinson Get This Deal $2.49 The Village Healer's Book of Cures by Jennifer Sherman Roberts Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $1.99 To Catch a Raven by Beverly Jenkins Get This Deal $1.99 The Warmth of Other Suns by Isabel Wilkerson Get This Deal $2.99 The Rage of Dragons by Evan Winter Get This Deal $6.99 Starter Villain by John Scalzi Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $2.99 The Friend Scheme by Cale Dietrich Get This Deal $1.99 When No One is Watching by Alyssa Cole Get This Deal $2.99 Day of Fire by Kate Quinn, Stephanie Dray, et al Get This Deal $3.99 Don't Panic by Neil Gaiman, David K. Dickson, et al Get This Deal You Might Also Like 10 New Nonfiction Book Releases of February 2024 The Most Underrated Sci-Fi Books on Goodreads The Books Must Flow: 8 Rad New SFF Books Out February 2024 12 New Mystery & Thriller Books Out February 2024 12 of the Best Award-Winning Romance Novels 100 of the Most Popular Romances of the Past 3 Years, According to Goodreads