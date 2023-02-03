Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for February 3, 2023 Deals Feb 3, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Deal $2.99 Started Early, Took My Dog by Kate Atkinson Get This Deal $1.99 Fake It Till You Bake It by Jamie Wesley Get This Deal $1.99 The Gunners by Rebecca Kauffman Get This Deal $1.99 Malibu Rising by Taylor Jenkins Reid Get This Deal $2.99 Conviction by Denise Mina Get This Deal $1.99 First Comes Like by Alisha Rai Get This Deal $1.99 My Lady's Crossing by Kitty Curran, Larissa Zageris Get This Deal $1.99 Excuse Me While I Ugly Cry by Joya Goffney Get This Deal $5.99 The Witches of Moonshyne Manor by Bianca Marais Get This Deal $1.99 You Had Me at Hola by Alexis Daria Get This Deal $2.99 Curious Toys by Elizabeth Hand Get This Deal $1.99 Rabbit by Patricia Williams Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals $1.99 The Shadow of the Wind by Carlos Ruiz Zafón Get This Deal $0.99 Eight Cousins by Louisa May Alcott Get This Deal $1.99 Devil in a Blue Dress by Walter Mosley Get This Deal $1.99 When No One Is Watching by Alyssa Cole Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $1.99 Black Buck by Mateo Askaripour Get This Deal $1.99 Mango, Mambo, and Murder by Raquel V. Reyes Get This Deal $1.99 To Catch a Raven by Beverly Jenkins Get This Deal $4.99 The Nasty Bits by Anthony Bourdain Get This Deal You Might Also Like 20 of the Coolest Bookstores in the World 25 Romance Novels for People Who Don’t Like Romance Novels Here are the 2023 Newbery, Caldecott, and Printz Award Winners Journey Through the World With These Peculiar Microhistories The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists Double the Pleasure, Double the Fun: New SFF Duologies