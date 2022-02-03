Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for February 3, 2022
Today's Featured Deals
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals
Previous Daily Deals
The Girl from Widow Hills by Megan Miranda for $1.99
Edinburgh by Alexander Chee for $2.99
Pride, Prejudice, and Other Flavors by Sonali Dev for $1.99
The Diviners by Libba Bray for $2.99
Because Internet by Gretchen McCulloch for $1.99
A Little Devil in America by Hanif Abdurraqib for $2.99
A Man Called Ove by Fredrik Backman for $2.99
Black Sun by Rebecca Roanhorse for $1.99
The Worst Best Man by Mia Sosa for $1.99
Spirit Run by Noe Alvarez for $1.99
Razorblade Tears by S.A. Cosby for $2.99
The Most Beautiful Girl in Cuba by Chanel Cleeton for $1.99
Tales from the Hinterland by Melissa Albert for $2.99
From Little Tokyo, with Love by Sarah Kuhn for $2.99
Eight Perfect Murders by Peter Swanson for $2.99
Girl Waits With Gun by Amy Stewart for $2.99
Speaking of Summer by Kalisha Buckhanon for $1.99
For the Wolf by Hannah Whitten for $4.99
A Spool of Blue Thread by Anne Tyler for $1.99
His Truth Is Marching On: John Lewis and the Power of Hope by Jon Meacham for $4.99
Dust Bowl Girls by Lydia Reeder for $1.99
Seraphina by Rachel Hartman for $1.99
Beastiary by K-Ming Chang for $4.99
Queen of the Conquered by Kacen Callender for $4.99
The Bollywood Bride by Sonali Dev for $1.99
Amal Unbound by Aisha Said for $2.99
Jade City by Fonda Lee for $4.99
The Nine Lives of Rose Napolitano by Donna Freitas for $1.99
A Visit from the Goon Squad by Jennifer Egan for $2.99