Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for February 29, 2024

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deals

The Butcher of the Forest
$4.99 The Butcher of the Forest by Premee Mohamed
Earthlings
$3.99 Earthlings by Sayaka Murata, Ginny Tapley Takemori
Teen Killers at Large
$2.99 Teen Killers at Large by Lily Sparks
Troublemaker
$1.99 Troublemaker by Leah Remini
While Justice Sleeps
$2.99 While Justice Sleeps by Stacey Abrams
White Tears/Brown Scars
$1.99 White Tears/Brown Scars by Ruby Hamad
Sword Catcher
$2.99 Sword Catcher by Cassandra Clare
The Book of Dust
$2.99 The Book of Dust by Philip Pullman
None Shall Sleep
$2.99 None Shall Sleep by Ellie Marney
The Women's House of Detention
$4.99 The Women's House of Detention by Hugh Ryan
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

The Mercies
$2.99 The Mercies by Kiran Millwood Hargrave
Lagoon
$1.99 Lagoon by Nnedi Okorafor
Very Sincerely Yours
$1.99 Very Sincerely Yours by Kerry Winfrey
Real Queer America
$3.99 Real Queer America by Samantha Allen
Previous Daily Deals

Buttermilk Graffiti
$2.99 Buttermilk Graffiti by Edward Lee
A Discovery of Witches
$2.99 A Discovery of Witches by Deborah Harkness
Shutter
$1.99 Shutter by Ramona Emerson
Yesterday
$3.99 Yesterday by Felicia Yap
