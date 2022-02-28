Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for February 28, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Deals

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

Previous Daily Deals

The Madness of Crowds by Louise Penny for $3.99

The Girls on the Shore by Ann Cleeves for $0.99

Somebody's Daughter by Ashley C. Ford for $3.99

Son of the Storm by Suyi Davies Okungbowa for $4.99

Island of the Lost by Joan Cruett for $2.99

A Taste for Love by Jennifer Yen for $1.99

Fat Chance, Charlie Vega by Crystal Maldonado for $1.99

Pride, Prejudice, and Other Flavors by Sonali Dev for $1.99

To Love and to Loathe by Martha Waters for $1.99

Don't Date Rosa Santos by Nina Moreno for $4.99

So We Meet Again by Suzanne Park

We Are All Completely Beside Ourselves by Karen Joy Fowler for $1.99

Nowhere Girl: A Memoir of a Fugitive Childhood by Cheryl Diamond for $2.99

The Bride Test by Helen Hoang for $1.99

The Bookshop On The Corner by Jenny Colgan for $1.99

Throne of Glass Bundle (8 Book Series) by Sarah J. Maas for $38.99

The Calligrapher's Daughter by Eugenia Kim for $2.99

Providence by Max Barry for $1.99

Romanov by Nadine Branded for $1.99

Into the Water by Paula Hawkins for $1.99

The Glass Hotel by Emily St. John Mandel for $2.99

Black Sun by Rebecca Roanhorse for $1.99

Orlando by Virginia Woolf for $1.99

The School for Good Mothers by Jessamine Chan for $6.99

Siri, Who Am I? by Sam Tschida for $2.99