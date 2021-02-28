Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for February 28, 2021
Today's Featured Deals
In case you missed yesterday's most popular deals
Previous Daily Deals
My Life on the Road by Gloria Steinem for $3.99
Silver in the Wood by Emily Tesh for $3.99
Other Minds by Peter Godfrey-Smith for $3.99
Akata Witch by Nnedi Okorafor for $2.99
A Death of No Importance by Mariah Fredericks for $2.99
City of Ghosts by Victoria Schwab for $1.99
Midnight at the Bright Ideas Bookstore by Matthew Sullivan for $1.99
Radical Candor by Kim Scott for $1.99
The Most Fun We Ever Had by Claire Lombardo for $1.99
Dust Tracks on a Road by Zora Neale Hurston for $1.99
A Curious Beginning by Deanna Raybourn for $2.99
When They Call You a Terrorist: (Young Adult Edition) by Patrisse Khan-Cullors, asha bandele for $2.99
Blood, Bones & Butter by Gabrielle Hamilton for $2.99
Little & Lion by Brandy Colbert for $2.99
This Is Just My Face by Gabourey Sidibe for $2.99
A Winter's Promise by Christelle Dabos for $1.99
The Falling in Love Montage by Ciara Smythe for $2.99
Kingdom of Souls by Rena Barron for $2.99
Know My Name by Chanel Miller for $1.99
She Come By It Natural by Sarah Smarsh for $2.99
The Short Stories of Langston Hughes by Langston Hughes for $2.99
Polaris Rising by Jessie Mihalik for $1.99
Black Enough edited by Ibi Zoboi for $2.99
Let Me Hear a Rhyme by Tiffany Jackson for $2.99
A Phoenix First Must Burn edited by Patrice Caldwell for $2.99
And Still I Rise by Henry Louis Gates Jr. for $2.99
Infinity Son by Adam Silvera for $2.99
A Curse So Dark and Lonely by Brigid Kemmerer for $1.99
Rent a Boyfriend by Gloria Chao for $1.99
All Boys Aren't Blue by George M. Johnson for $2.99
The Field Guide to the North American Teenager by Ben Philippe for $2.99
Obviously by Akilah Hughes for $2.99