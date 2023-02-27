Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for February 27, 2023 Deals Feb 27, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Deals $1.99 Gideon The Ninth by Tamsyn Muir Get This Deal $2.99 Hester by Laurie Lico Albanese Get This Deal $2.99 By The Book by Jasmine Guillory Get This Deal $1.99 What Moves The Dead by T. Kingfisher Get This Deal $2.99 NSFW by Isabel Kaplan Get This Deal $2.99 To Hold Up The Sky by Cixin Liu Get This Deal $2.99 Float Plan by Trish Doller Get This Deal $2.99 The Wolf of Oren-Yaro by K. S. Villoso Get This Deal $3.99 Revolution In Our Time by Kekla Magoon Get This Deal $4.99 The Immortalists by Chloe Benjamin Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals $1.99 Red at the Bone by Jacqueline Woodson Get This Deal $2.99 The Last Neanderthal by Claire Cameron Get This Deal $1.99 Gods Behaving Badly by Marie Phillips Get This Deal $1.99 Broken Stars by Ken Liu Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $2.99 Beloved by Toni Morrison Get This Deal $2.99 The Hungry Tide by Amitav Ghosh Get This Deal $1.99 Motherless Brooklyn by Jonathan Lethem Get This Deal $3.99 House of Shadows by Darcy Coates Get This Deal You Might Also Like The 22 Best Fantasy Books of All Time We Go Way Back: 25 of the Best Historical Fiction Books of the Past 10 Years 20 Must-Read Horror Stories 11 of the Best Shōnen Manga to Read in 2023 A Page From History: 24 of the Best History Books of All Time 8 Cozy Video Games That Feel Like Reading A Book