Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for February 27, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Deals

Gideon The Ninth
$1.99 Gideon The Ninth by Tamsyn Muir
Hester
$2.99 Hester by Laurie Lico Albanese
By The Book
$2.99 By The Book by Jasmine Guillory 
What Moves The Dead
$1.99 What Moves The Dead by T. Kingfisher 
NSFW
$2.99 NSFW by Isabel Kaplan 
To Hold Up The Sky
$2.99 To Hold Up The Sky by Cixin Liu
Float Plan
$2.99 Float Plan by Trish Doller
The Wolf of Oren-Yaro
$2.99 The Wolf of Oren-Yaro by K. S. Villoso
Revolution In Our Time
$3.99 Revolution In Our Time by Kekla Magoon 
The Immortalists
$4.99 The Immortalists by Chloe Benjamin
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

Red at the Bone
$1.99 Red at the Bone by Jacqueline Woodson
The Last Neanderthal
$2.99 The Last Neanderthal by Claire Cameron
Gods Behaving Badly
$1.99 Gods Behaving Badly by Marie Phillips
Broken Stars
$1.99 Broken Stars by Ken Liu
Previous Daily Deals

Beloved
$2.99 Beloved by Toni Morrison
The Hungry Tide
$2.99 The Hungry Tide by Amitav Ghosh
Motherless Brooklyn
$1.99 Motherless Brooklyn by Jonathan Lethem
House of Shadows
$3.99 House of Shadows by Darcy Coates
