Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for February 27, 2022

The Madness of Crowds
$3.99 The Madness of Crowds by Louise Penny
The Girls on the Shore
$0.99 The Girls on the Shore by Ann Cleeves
Six of Crows
$4.99 Six of Crows by Leigh Bardugo
The Dark Forest
$4.99 The Dark Forest by Cixin Liu
The Shadow and Bone Trilogy: Shadow and Bone, Siege and Storm, Ruin and Rising
$4.99 The Shadow and Bone Trilogy: Shadow and Bone, Siege and Storm, Ruin and Rising by Leigh Bardugo
Somebody's Daughter
$3.99 Somebody's Daughter by Ashley C. Ford
A Master of Djinn
$2.99 A Master of Djinn by P. Djèlí Clark
Son of the Storm
$4.99 Son of the Storm by Suyi Davies Okungbowa
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

Island of the Lost: An Extraordinary Story of Survival at the Edge of the World
$2.99 Island of the Lost: An Extraordinary Story of Survival at the Edge of the World by Joan Cruett
The Lights of Prague
$1.99 The Lights of Prague by Nicole Jarvis
Previous Daily Deals

A Taste for Love by Jennifer Yen for $1.99

Fat Chance, Charlie Vega by Crystal Maldonado for $1.99

Pride, Prejudice, and Other Flavors by Sonali Dev for $1.99

To Love and to Loathe by Martha Waters for $1.99

Don't Date Rosa Santos by Nina Moreno for $4.99

So We Meet Again by Suzanne Park

We Are All Completely Beside Ourselves by Karen Joy Fowler for $1.99

Nowhere Girl: A Memoir of a Fugitive Childhood by Cheryl Diamond for $2.99

The Bride Test by Helen Hoang for $1.99

The Bookshop On The Corner by Jenny Colgan for $1.99

Throne of Glass Bundle (8 Book Series) by Sarah J. Maas for $38.99

The Calligrapher's Daughter by Eugenia Kim for $2.99

Providence by Max Barry for $1.99

Romanov by Nadine Branded for $1.99

Into the Water by Paula Hawkins for $1.99

The Glass Hotel by Emily St. John Mandel for $2.99

Black Sun by Rebecca Roanhorse for $1.99

Orlando by Virginia Woolf for $1.99

The School for Good Mothers by Jessamine Chan for $6.99

Neither Here Nor There: Travels in Europe by Bill Bryson for $1.99

Siri, Who Am I? by Sam Tschida for $2.99

The End of Her by Shari Lapena for $2.99

Mrs. Rochester's Ghost by Lindsay Marcott for $1.99

The Race to Save the Romanovs by Helen Rappaport for $2.99

Burning Roses by S. L. Huang for $2.99

Now That I've Found You by Kristina Forest for $2.99

The Book of Koli by M.R. Carey for $1.99

The Near Witch by V.E. Schwab for $1.99

Joy at Work by Marie Kondo for $2.99

An Earl, the Girl, and a Toddler by Vanessa Riley for $1.99

Without Remorse by Tom Clancy for $1.99

Across That Bridge by John Lewis for $2.99

Red Mars by Kim Stanley Robinson for $1.99

The Case of the Murderous Dr. Cream by Dean Jobb for $2.99

Girly Drinks by Mallory O'Meara for $2.99

A River in Darkness by Masaji Ishikawa for $1.99

Ordinary Girls by Jaquira Díaz for $1.99

Razorblade Tears by S.A. Cosby for $2.99

Hurricane Summer by Asha Bromfield for $2.99

The Mermaid, the Witch, and the Sea by Maggie Tokuda-Hall for $1.99

The Prince and the Dressmaker by Jen Wang for $2.99

Pride by Ibi Zoboi for $1.99

Fortune Favors The Dead by Stephen Spotswood for $4.99

Monsoon Mansion by Cinelle Barnes for $0.99