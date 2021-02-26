Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for February 26, 2021

This post contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, Book Riot may earn a commission.

Today's Featured Deals

In case you missed yesterday's most popular deals

Previous Daily Deals

Radical Candor by Kim Scott for $1.99

The Most Fun We Ever Had by Claire Lombardo for $1.99

Dust Tracks on a Road by Zora Neale Hurston for $1.99

A Curious Beginning by Deanna Raybourn for $2.99

When They Call You a Terrorist: (Young Adult Edition) by Patrisse Khan-Cullors, asha bandele for $2.99

Blood, Bones & Butter by Gabrielle Hamilton for $2.99

Little & Lion by Brandy Colbert for $2.99

This Is Just My Face by Gabourey Sidibe for $2.99

A Winter's Promise by Christelle Dabos for $1.99

The Falling in Love Montage by Ciara Smythe for $2.99

Kingdom of Souls by Rena Barron for $2.99

Know My Name by Chanel Miller for $1.99

She Come By It Natural by Sarah Smarsh for $2.99

The Short Stories of Langston Hughes by Langston Hughes for $2.99

Polaris Rising by Jessie Mihalik for $1.99

Black Enough edited by Ibi Zoboi for $2.99

Let Me Hear a Rhyme by Tiffany Jackson for $2.99

A Phoenix First Must Burn edited by Patrice Caldwell for $2.99

And Still I Rise by Henry Louis Gates Jr. for $2.99

Infinity Son by Adam Silvera for $2.99

A Curse So Dark and Lonely by Brigid Kemmerer for $1.99

Rent a Boyfriend by Gloria Chao for $1.99

All Boys Aren't Blue by George M. Johnson for $2.99

The Field Guide to the North American Teenager by Ben Philippe for $2.99

Obviously by Akilah Hughes for $2.99