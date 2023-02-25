Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for February 25, 2023 Deals Feb 25, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Deal $4.99 The House Across the Lake by Riley Sager Get This Deal $2.99 Beloved by Toni Morrison Get This Deal $2.99 The Gift of Rain by Tan Twan Eng Get This Deal $3.99 A Million Miles in a Thousand Years by Donald Miller Get This Deal $2.99 The Hungry Tide by Amitav Ghosh Get This Deal $1.99 In Every Mirror She's Black by Lolá Ákínmádé Åkerström Get This Deal $3.99 Murder at the Brightwell by Ashley Weaver Get This Deal $3.99 The Misinformation Age by Cailin O'Connor & James Owen Weatherall Get This Deal $0.99 Call Me Maybe by Cara Bastone Get This Deal $1.99 Assassination Vacation by Sarah Vowell Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals $4.99 Things We Do in the Dark by Jennifer Hillier Get This Deal $3.99 How the Word is Passed by Clint Smith Get This Deal $4.99 Station Eleven by Emily St. John Mandel Get This Deal $3.99 Silver Sparrow by Tayari Jones Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $4.99 Nona the Ninth by Tamsyn Muir Get This Deal $4.99 The Golden Enclaves by Naomi Novik Get This Deal $3.99 House of Shadows by Darcy Coates Get This Deal $2.99 The Black Tulip by Alexandre Dumas Get This Deal You Might Also Like We Go Way Back: 25 of the Best Historical Fiction Books of the Past 10 Years The 22 Best Fantasy Books of All Time 11 of the Best Shōnen Manga to Read in 2023 20 Must-Read Horror Stories These are the Finalists for the Best Audiobooks of the Year 8 Cozy Video Games That Feel Like Reading A Book