Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for February 25, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Deal

The House Across the Lake
$4.99 The House Across the Lake by Riley Sager
Beloved
$2.99 Beloved by Toni Morrison
The Gift of Rain
$2.99 The Gift of Rain by Tan Twan Eng
A Million Miles in a Thousand Years
$3.99 A Million Miles in a Thousand Years by Donald Miller
The Hungry Tide
$2.99 The Hungry Tide by Amitav Ghosh
In Every Mirror She's Black
$1.99 In Every Mirror She's Black by Lolá Ákínmádé Åkerström
Murder at the Brightwell
$3.99 Murder at the Brightwell by Ashley Weaver
The Misinformation Age
$3.99 The Misinformation Age by Cailin O'Connor & James Owen Weatherall
Call Me Maybe
$0.99 Call Me Maybe by Cara Bastone
Assassination Vacation
$1.99 Assassination Vacation by Sarah Vowell
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

Things We Do in the Dark
$4.99 Things We Do in the Dark by Jennifer Hillier
How the Word is Passed
$3.99 How the Word is Passed by Clint Smith
Station Eleven
$4.99 Station Eleven by Emily St. John Mandel
Silver Sparrow
$3.99 Silver Sparrow by Tayari Jones
Previous Daily Deals

Nona the Ninth
$4.99 Nona the Ninth by Tamsyn Muir
The Golden Enclaves
$4.99 The Golden Enclaves by Naomi Novik
House of Shadows
$3.99 House of Shadows by Darcy Coates
The Black Tulip
$2.99 The Black Tulip by Alexandre Dumas
