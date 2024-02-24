Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for February 24, 2024 Deals Feb 24, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $1.99 Mongrels by Stephen Graham Jones Get This Deal $1.99 Evil Eye by Etaf Rum Get This Deal $2.99 Read Dangerously by Azar Nafisi Get This Deal $1.99 Good Taste by Caroline Scott Get This Deal $3.99 You Will Know Me by Megan Abbott Get This Deal $2.99 The Woman in the Castle by Jessica Shattuck Get This Deal $4.99 Naamah by Sarah Blake Get This Deal $2.99 Austenland by Shannon Hale Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $1.99 The Terraformers by Annalee Newitz Get This Deal $1.99 Late Migrations by Margaret Renkl Get This Deal $4.99 Sing Me to Sleep by Gabi Burton Get This Deal $1.99 Ancient Egypt by DK Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $2.99 The Burning God by R.F. Kuang Get This Deal $3.99 Every Body Yoga by Jessamyn Stanley Get This Deal $1.99 Witches Get Stuff Done by Molly Harper Get This Deal $4.99 The Letters of Shirley Jackson by Shirley Jackson, Laurence Jackson Hyman Get This Deal You Might Also Like 5 Cozy Fantasy Books You're Reading for the Read Harder Challenge 8 of The Best "No Plot Just Vibes" Books To Slow Down With Here Are The 2024 Bram Stoker Award Finalists The Best Book Club Books for 2024 The Rise of Body Horror Novels Libby Announces Their New Book Awards — Along With the Finalists