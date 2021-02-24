Riot Headline Hillary Rodham Clinton and Louise Penny Teaming Up On New Political Mystery Novel

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for February 24, 2021

This post contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, Book Riot may earn a commission.
House of Earth and Blood by Sarah J Maas. Out in paperback on March 2.

Today's edition of Daily Deals is sponsored by House of Earth and Blood by Sarah J Maas. Out in paperback on March 2.

Today's Featured Deals

The Ladies of Grace Adieu and Other Stories
$1.99The Ladies of Grace Adieu and Other Stories by Susanna Clarke
Get This Deal
The Most Fun We Ever Had
$1.99The Most Fun We Ever Had by Claire Lombardo
Get This Deal
Dust Tracks on a Road
$1.99Dust Tracks on a Road by Zora Neale Hurston
Get This Deal
A Curious Beginning
$2.99A Curious Beginning by Deanna Raybourn
Get This Deal

In case you missed yesterday's most popular deals

Midnight at the Bright Ideas Bookstore
$1.99Midnight at the Bright Ideas Bookstore by Matthew Sullivan
Get This Deal
Lady Julia Grey Mystery Collection
$1.99Lady Julia Grey Mystery Collection by Deanna Raybourn
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

When They Call You a Terrorist: (Young Adult Edition) by Patrisse Khan-Cullors, asha bandele for $2.99

Blood, Bones & Butter by Gabrielle Hamilton for $2.99

Little & Lion by Brandy Colbert for $2.99

This Is Just My Face by Gabourey Sidibe for $2.99

A Winter's Promise by Christelle Dabos for $1.99

The Falling in Love Montage by Ciara Smythe for $2.99

Kingdom of Souls by Rena Barron for $2.99

Know My Name by Chanel Miller for $1.99

She Come By It Natural by Sarah Smarsh for $2.99

The Short Stories of Langston Hughes by Langston Hughes for $2.99

Polaris Rising by Jessie Mihalik for $1.99

Black Enough edited by Ibi Zoboi for $2.99

Let Me Hear a Rhyme by Tiffany Jackson for $2.99

A Phoenix First Must Burn edited by Patrice Caldwell for $2.99

And Still I Rise by Henry Louis Gates Jr. for $2.99

Infinity Son by Adam Silvera for $2.99

A Curse So Dark and Lonely by Brigid Kemmerer for $1.99

Rent a Boyfriend by Gloria Chao for $1.99

All Boys Aren't Blue by George M. Johnson for $2.99

The Field Guide to the North American Teenager by Ben Philippe for $2.99

Obviously by Akilah Hughes for $2.99

Enter to win a $100 gift card to the bookstore of your choice!
Start an Audiobooks.com Free Trial and listen to all your faves!