Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for February 22, 2024

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deals

The Burning God
$2.99 The Burning God by R.F. Kuang
Breasts and Eggs
$3.99 Breasts and Eggs by Mieko Kawakami, Sam Bett, David Boyd
Death and Croissants
$1.99 Death and Croissants by Ian Moore
The Portrait of a Mirror
$4.99 The Portrait of a Mirror by A. Natasha Joukovsky
Late Migrations
$1.99 Late Migrations by Margaret Renkl
I'm Not Dying with You Tonight
$1.99 I'm Not Dying with You Tonight by Kimberly Jones and Gilly Segal
Bellies
$5.99 Bellies by Nicola Dinan
Witches Get Stuff Done
$1.99 Witches Get Stuff Done by Molly Harper
Motherhood So White
$2.50 Motherhood So White by Nefertiti Austin
The Letters of Shirley Jackson
$4.99 The Letters of Shirley Jackson by Shirley Jackson, Laurence Jackson Hyman
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

The Less People Know About Us
$2.99 The Less People Know About Us by Axton Betz-Hamilton
All The Sinners Bleed
$2.99 All The Sinners Bleed by S. A. Cosby
The Storm We Made
$6.99 The Storm We Made by Vanessa Chan
Are You My Mother?
$2.99 Are You My Mother? by Alison Bechdel
Previous Daily Deals

The Gay Best Friend
$1.99 The Gay Best Friend by Nick DiDomizio
The Last Rose of Shanghai
$2.49 The Last Rose of Shanghai by Weina Dai Randel
All Grown Up
$1.99 All Grown Up by Jami Attenberg
The Underground Railroad
$1.99 The Underground Railroad by Colson Whitehead
