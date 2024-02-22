Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for February 22, 2024 Deals Feb 22, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $2.99 The Burning God by R.F. Kuang Get This Deal $3.99 Breasts and Eggs by Mieko Kawakami, Sam Bett, David Boyd Get This Deal $1.99 Death and Croissants by Ian Moore Get This Deal $4.99 The Portrait of a Mirror by A. Natasha Joukovsky Get This Deal $1.99 Late Migrations by Margaret Renkl Get This Deal $1.99 I'm Not Dying with You Tonight by Kimberly Jones and Gilly Segal Get This Deal $5.99 Bellies by Nicola Dinan Get This Deal $1.99 Witches Get Stuff Done by Molly Harper Get This Deal $2.50 Motherhood So White by Nefertiti Austin Get This Deal $4.99 The Letters of Shirley Jackson by Shirley Jackson, Laurence Jackson Hyman Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $2.99 The Less People Know About Us by Axton Betz-Hamilton Get This Deal $2.99 All The Sinners Bleed by S. A. Cosby Get This Deal $6.99 The Storm We Made by Vanessa Chan Get This Deal $2.99 Are You My Mother? by Alison Bechdel Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $1.99 The Gay Best Friend by Nick DiDomizio Get This Deal $2.49 The Last Rose of Shanghai by Weina Dai Randel Get This Deal $1.99 All Grown Up by Jami Attenberg Get This Deal $1.99 The Underground Railroad by Colson Whitehead Get This Deal You Might Also Like The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists 8 Horror Books in Translation The Best New Book Releases Out February 20, 2024 Maryland Introduces Freedom to Read Act 12 Perfect Dragon Books to Read During the Year of the Dragon 10 of the Best Historical Fiction Books About Books