Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for February 22, 2023 Deals Feb 22, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Deal $2.99 Conjure Women by Afia Atakora Get This Deal $2.99 How Long 'Til Black Futures Month? by N. K. Jemisin Get This Deal $1.99 Must Love Books by Shauna Robinson Get This Deal $1.99 Lock Every Door by Riley Sager Get This Deal $2.99 Murder As A Fine Art by David Morrell Get This Deal $1.99 All The Missing Girls by Megan Miranda Get This Deal $2.99 The Book of the Most Precious Substance by Sara Gran Get This Deal $1.99 Transcendent Kingdom by Yaa Gyasi Get This Deal $2.99 Upstairs at the White House: My Life with the First Ladies by J. B. West Get This Deal $1.99 Anne of Manhattan by Brina Starler Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals $1.99 Unlikely Animals by Annie Hartnett Get This Deal $4.99 The Golden Enclaves by Naomi Novik Get This Deal $4.99 Nona the Ninth by Tamsyn Muir Get This Deal $0.99 The Black Tulip by Alexandre Dumas Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $1.99 The Last Negroes At Harvard by Kent Garrett Get This Deal $1.99 A Conspiracy in Belgravia by Sherry Thomas Get This Deal $4.99 People We Meet on Vacation by Emily Henry Get This Deal $1.99 Sea of Rust by C. Robert Cargill Get This Deal You Might Also Like The 22 Best Fantasy Books of All Time We Go Way Back: 25 of the Best Historical Fiction Books of the Past 10 Years 20 Genre-Defying Sci-Fi Books That Broke the Mold Can You Guess the Sci-Fi Book Based On Its 1-Star Reviews? New Releases Tuesday: The Best Books Out This Week The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists