Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for February 22, 2022
Today's Featured Deals
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals
Previous Daily Deals
A River in Darkness by Masaji Ishikawa for $1.99
Ordinary Girls by Jaquira Díaz for $1.99
Geekerella by Ashley Poston for $1.99
Razorblade Tears by S.A. Cosby for $2.99
Sing Me Forgotten by Jessica S. Olson for $2.99
Sunflower Sisters by Martha Hall Kelly for $1.99
Hurricane Summer by Asha Bromfield for $2.99
The Mermaid, the Witch, and the Sea by Maggie Tokuda-Hall for $1.99
The Prince and the Dressmaker by Jen Wang for $2.99
Ghost Story by Peter Straub by $1.99
Pride by Ibi Zoboi for $1.99
Fortune Favors The Dead by Stephen Spotswood for $4.99
Monsoon Mansion by Cinelle Barnes for $0.99
Curious Toys by Elizabeth Hand for $2.99
My Favorite Half-Night Stand by Christina Lauren for $2.99
The Hush by Sara Foster for $0.99
The Proposal by Jasmine Guillory for $1.99
The Elegance of the Hedgehog by Muriel Barbary for $1.99
The Order of the Pure Moon Reflected in Water by Zen Cho for $2.99
Eva Luna by Isabel Allende for $1.99
Evershore by Brandon Sanderson and Janci Sanderson for $4.99
Dead Dead Girls by Nekesa Afia for $1.99
The Bride Test by Helen Hoang for $1.99
The Bookshop on the Corner by Jenny Colgan for $2.99
The Eyre Affair by Jasper Fforde for $3.99
Strange the Dreamer by Laini Taylor for $2.99
King of the Rising by Karen Callender for $1.99
My Lovely Wife by Samantha Downing for $1.99
A Song of Wraiths and Ruin by Roseanne A. Brown for $1.99
Laura Dean Keeps Breaking Up with Me by Mariko Tamaki for $2.99